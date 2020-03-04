UT Dallas Student Selected for NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel

Isaiah Swann is a senior baseball player at the University of Texas Dallas.

Now his love of sports and academic endeavors are combining on a national level.

"My plan is to pursue an MD-PhD and this sort of fits in perfectly with the medical aspect of sports and it's a nice junction there," Swann said.

Swann was chosen as a college athlete liaison to the NCAA's newly formed COVID-19 advisory panel.

"I like having my voice heard and making it heard," Swann said.

The NCAA's Chief Medical Officer will head the panel of six other medical and health experts to guide the organization's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Swann's role as a liaison is to make sure student-athletes are considered if tough decisions have to be made.

"How do we respond if competition is impacted,” Swann said. “How do we want to respond? Things like that just to ensure that the student-athlete voice is represented on this panel."

Swann said athletes obviously want to play. But ultimately it's about the safety of players, fans, and all involved.

Swann said he's not too concerned personally about the coronavirus. But he's glad the NCAA formed a team to address it.

"I'm very grateful to have this experience and be on this panel and work alongside such brilliant people,” Swann said. “These are people who I look up to and I get to be alongside them and share my voice."

When it comes to student-athletes in the NCAA, there are more than 460,000 of them. Swann is one of only four students chosen as liaisons for this newly formed COVID-19 advisory panel.

Swann was already serving on the NCAA Division III National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee since 2018.

He said the COVID-19 advisory panel and college athlete liaisons will have bi-weekly phone calls and daily emails among the group.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” said Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.