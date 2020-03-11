coronavirus

UT Austin Extends Spring Break Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Matt Jackson

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The University of Texas Tower is lit burnt orange with a number 1 in recognition of the Texas Longhorns national college football championship on January 7, 2006 in Austin, Texas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The University of Texas in Austin announced Wednesday night that spring break will be extended by one week due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Classes are expected to resume on campus on Monday, March 30.

A media release from the univeristy says "The university will remain open, and the additional week of spring break will provide UT faculty and staff members time to prepare to increase “social distancing” on campus. As recommended by public health officials, social distancing provides guidelines through which individuals avoid group settings and mass gatherings, maintain a safe distance from others and follow good personal hygiene practices whenever possible. "

Coronavirus Outbreak

Full coverage of COVID-19

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Church, Offices Closed For the Week As Head Pastor Tests Presumptive Positive For Coronavirus

coronavirus 3 hours ago

How Contact Tracing for Coronavirus Patients Works

University officials say the "social distancing" will hope to accomplish several items, including shifting many lectures to online instruction.

Students, faculty members and staff members should expect to receive more details from the university or their individual college or school during the coming days.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAustinTexas newsUT Austin Campus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us