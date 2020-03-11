UT Austin Extends Spring Break Over Coronavirus Concerns

The University of Texas in Austin announced Wednesday night that spring break will be extended by one week due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Classes are expected to resume on campus on Monday, March 30.

A media release from the univeristy says "The university will remain open, and the additional week of spring break will provide UT faculty and staff members time to prepare to increase “social distancing” on campus. As recommended by public health officials, social distancing provides guidelines through which individuals avoid group settings and mass gatherings, maintain a safe distance from others and follow good personal hygiene practices whenever possible. "

University officials say the "social distancing" will hope to accomplish several items, including shifting many lectures to online instruction.

Students, faculty members and staff members should expect to receive more details from the university or their individual college or school during the coming days.