US Virus Updates: Mnuchin Testifies on Small-Business Lending Effort

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent symptoms should he get coronavirus. The drug has not yet been proven to be effective.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against the drug combo and said hydroxychloroquine should only be used for coronavirus in formal studies.

The U.S. surpassed 1.5 million cases and 90,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. However, in a hopeful sign, an experimental vaccine showed encouraging results in very early testing with hoped-for immune responses triggered in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers.

Study volunteers given either a low or medium dose of the vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. had antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The results have not been published and are only from the first of three stages of testing that vaccines and drugs normally undergo. U.S. government officials have launched a project called "Operation Warp Speed" to develop a vaccine and hopefully have 300 million doses by January.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Mnuchin to Face Grilling About Small-Business Lending Effort

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will likely come under tough questioning from senators Tuesday about a small business lending program included in the government's $2 trillion relief package.

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the Payroll Protection Program, which initially provided $349 billion in forgivable loans to small companies but has been plagued by a host of problems. Many businesses were unable to get loans before the initial funding was exhausted. A second round of loans faced computer processing delays and a number of publicly traded companies ended up receiving money that Mnuchin demanded be paid back to the government.

Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify Tuesday at 10 a.m. before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. The hearing is the first oversight review of the huge relief legislation approved in early March.

Mnuchin said in prepared testimony that so far, the paycheck program has processed more than 4.2 million loans for over $530 billion “to keep tens of millions of hardworking Americans on the payroll.” The loans do not have to be paid back as long as the borrowing business uses 75% of the money to cover workers' paychecks.

But many small firms say the terms are too onerous. To get the loans forgiven they have to rehire all their employees within eight weeks of receiving the funds, even if they have little business or work for them to do. These firms argue they may simply have to lay their workers off again at the end of the eight weeks, and have little money left to help them ramp up when business does return.