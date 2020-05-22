US Virus Updates: Mississippi Church Against Restrictions Burned to Ground; NHL Board Voting on Return

As states continue to reopen after weeks-long shutdowns shuttered businesses, the number of unemployed Americans continues to rise. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced 2.4 million people sought jobless benefits last week, bringing the total to nearly 39 million in the past two months.

Also Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Republicans the next coronavirus aid bill will not include unemployment expansion, which is due to end at the end of July. A $3 trillion bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House last week would extend the payments through January 2021.

President Donald Trump was photographed for the first time with a face mask while visiting a Ford plant in Michigan on Thursday. However, he refused to wear it in front of the press, saying "I wore one in the back area but I didn’t want the press to get the pleasure of seeing it." The executive chairman Bill Ford said he had "encouraged" Trump to wear a mask when he arrived.

The U.S. has confirmed 1.5 million cases and nearly 95,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Mississippi Church Opposed to Coronavirus Restrictions Burned to the Ground

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he's "heartbroken and furious" after a fire this week at a church that has challenged coronavirus restrictions. The fire is being investigated as arson, NBC News reports.

The fire Wednesday in Holly Springs destroyed the First Pentecostal Church, and investigators found graffiti in the church parking lot that reads, "Bet you stay home now you hypokrits," NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis reported.

The church was "burned to the ground" and had been trying to open services, Reeves tweeted Thursday.

First Pentecostal filed a lawsuit last month against the city over its public health order on in-person worship services, the station reported. The lawsuit deals with alleged police disruption of a Bible study and Easter service.

I am heartbroken and furious. In Mississippi, a church was just burned to the ground. They had been trying to open services. There was graffiti on the lot which read “Bet you stay home now you hypocrites.”



What is this pandemic doing to us? We need prayer for this country. pic.twitter.com/TdGHqs9evv — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 21, 2020

NHLPA Board Voting on Playoff Format to Return, Source Says

The NHL Players' Association's executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return to play format, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the vote was still ongoing. Results of the vote could be in as soon as Friday night.

Even if the executive board votes to approve the format, it doesn't yet seal the deal for the NHL season resuming. The league and players union still need to negotiate other details, including health and safety protocols.

But the format is a substantial piece of the return to play puzzle.

Under the plan proposed by the joint NHL/NHLPA Return To Play Committee, the top four teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences would play each other for seeding while the remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16 to compete for the Stanley Cup.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

