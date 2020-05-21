US Virus Updates: Earlier Lockdowns Could Have Saved 36K Lives; CDC, White House Feud Over Reopening Churches

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as research from one of the top universities in the country released Wednesday highlights the importance of lockdowns in the battle against the coronavirus. The new information comes after all 50 states began to ease their stay-at-home orders this week so that certain businesses and public spaces can reopen.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly released a 60-page document with guidance on reopening schools, mass transit and non-essential businesses that had been shut down in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, CNBC reports. Not included were guidelines for opening places of worship, which has been a point of contention between the CDC and the White House.

And new research from Columbia University further highlights the importance of lockdowns in curbing the spread of the virus. The data, published Wednesday, finds that 36,000 lives could have been saved had the U.S. implemented lockdowns one week earlier.

The U.S. has confirmed 1.5 million cases and more than 93,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

36K Lives Could Have Been Saved If Lockdowns Were Announced Earlier, Research Finds

Thousands upon thousands of lives lost to the coronavirus could have been saved had the United States implemented a lockdown just a week before it did, according to new data by Columbia University researchers.

As of Wednesday, May 20, more than 91,000 Americans died from COVID-19 but researchers estimate that nearly 36,000 fewer people would have died by early May if social distancing rules were in place a week earlier, and that number increased to nearly 54,000 if measures were taken two weeks earlier, the New York Times first reported.

"These dramatic reductions of morbidity and mortality due to more timely deployment of control measures highlights the critical need for aggressive, early response to the COVID-19 pandemic," researchers wrote. They say they used coronavirus transmission data from New York, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Miami to calculate the numbers.

While the researchers acknowledged that the estimates are "based on idealized hypothetical assumptions" and that an earlier lockdown in the U.S. is complicated by factors such as economic concerns and logistics, they also noted that other countries like South Korea and Italy were already responding aggressively to the virus by the end of February.

Guidance on Church Reopening Held Up in Dispute Between CDC, White House

Guidance on reopening houses of worship has been put on hold after a disagreement between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House, a senior administration official confirmed.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post, which stated that the White House was resistant to putting limits on religious institutions.

"The CDC sometimes views things in an overly bureaucratic way. What we are trying to do is encourage a more federalist approach where each state is able to make decisions based on their own circumstances and individually tailored needs," the senior administration official told NBC News.

There has been an ongoing struggle between the CDC and the White House over guidelines for reopening, with the White House expressing concerns that the CDC’s guidelines are too restrictive.

Illinois Lawmaker Removed From Meeting After Refusing to Wear Mask

A member of the Illinois General Assembly was removed from the first gathering in 10 weeks after refusing to wear a face covering.

Republican Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia, 250 miles (400 kilometers) south of Chicago, voted "no" on a face-covering rule to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which was adopted 97-12. Bailey said he was speaking for Illinois residents who feel “captive” and “burdened” by state-ordered restrictions on movement.

Bailey, who filed a legal challenge to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, in effect since March 21, represents growing dissent to stay-at-home rules in central and southern parts of the state, which have had far fewer coronavirus infections than Chicago.

Pritzker, who later announced another 147 Illinois deaths related to COVID-19 at his daily briefing, said, "The representative has shown callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people’s health .... The representative has no interest in protecting others."