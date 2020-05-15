UrgentCare2go Delivers Free Mobile Coronavirus Testing

The city of Dallas launched mobile COVID-19 testing Friday in southeast and southern Dallas zip codes where there were clusters of coronavirus cases.

Charlee McHale with UrgentCare2Go in Farmer's Branch trains medical assistants who make the mobile COVID-19 visits.

“They wear N95 masks along with surgical masks, a bonnet, goggles, and two pairs of gloves,” explained McHale.

Friday, eight of the 10 mobile units were already on the road and at house calls, testing people for coronavirus.

The mobile testing is specifically for people living in five zip codes, in mostly southeast and southern Dallas who do not have a way to get to a drive-up testing site or doctor’s office.

“These are very high-risk populations with very limited resources,” said Dr. Nilesh Nangrani, founder of UrgentCare2go.

He said over 20 people have signed up for the free service so far Friday and Saturday, and he hopes that number grows.

“Patients love it, mostly because they’re able to get tested without going to a clinic or an emergency room, and risking getting COVID-19,” said Dr. Nangrani.

Health leaders said these areas are at high risk for coronavirus outbreak because many people who live there can’t easily get online health screenings or medical care.

“The mobile units are equipped with a computer and all the equipment required to take vital signs, personal protective equipment, and emergency medication the medical assistant might need,” said Dr. Nangrani.

Testing takes about 15 minutes, and results come back in 2-5 days.

To be eligible, residents must have at least one of the four symptoms listed below:

• temperature of 99.6 or higher

• cough

• shortness of breath

• recent direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 mobile testing appointments can be scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week through the UrgentCare2GO screening line by calling 1-888-601-0568.

More information here: https://urgentcare2go.com

