Updates: North Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Sites Follow Federal ‘Pause' on J&J Vaccine

The effort to vaccinate North Texans against COVID-19 is taking a new turn Tuesday following new federal guidance concerning the use of the shot manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts -- making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous."

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

In North Texas, several events are scheduled this week involving the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Below is a list of decisions and updates from vaccine providers across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dallas County

An effort to provide COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors and disabled adults in Dallas County is being paused Tuesday.

"The City of Dallas and the Visiting Nurses Association of Texas (VNA) were scheduled to start in-home vaccinations today. However, Tuesday morning, the FDA and the CDC recommended we postpone distributing the vaccine," the city announced Tuesday morning. "Both agencies confirmed this course of action due to clotting incidents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Based on this guidance, the City will pause its in-home vaccine roll out until further notice."

Tarrant County

Arlington

The Arlington Fire Department says it is following federal guidance and pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the AT&T Stadium Tuesday. Instead, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given to those who are due for their second dose.

Due to the most recent federal guidance, the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will not be administered at the Community Vaccination Center at AT&T Stadium today. Pfizer second doses will still be available today to those who are due a second dose. pic.twitter.com/N6H8QIDK5y — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) April 13, 2021

Fort Worth & Burleson

Fort Worth and Burleson, along with Kroger Health, partnered to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the homebound clients of Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County. The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed Tuesday Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being put on hold until further notice.

