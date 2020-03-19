coronavirus

UIL Extends Suspension of All Extracurricular Activities Until May

The University Interscholastic League is extending its suspension of all UIL-sanctioned activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Texas.

"All contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice," the UIL said in a news release. "At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday, May 4."

"Prior to this date, the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur," the UIL said. "All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday declared a disaster in the state, ordering all public schools closed until April 3, though that date may be extended.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”

