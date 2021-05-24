covid-19 vaccine

Uber, Lyft Offering Discounted/Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Free/discounted rides offered through July 4

Starting Monday, May 24, rideshare services Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to thousands of vaccine sites across the country.

The rides are being offered as part of a partnership with the Biden Administration. President Joe Biden announced last week that the companies would help get people to and from vaccination sites from May 24 to July 4.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Uber is offering up to $25 off four trips to and from vaccine sites. If your vaccine requires two doses, the discount would apply to each leg of the trip. Details on Uber's program can be found here.

Lyft is offering up to $15 off of two rides. Details on Lyft's program can be found here.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Weekly Recap: Local Hospitalizations Drop to April 2020 Lows

food benefits 12 hours ago

Texas Grocers Prepare for a Busy Week as Billions in Food Benefits Distributed

In either case, if you're vaccination location is close enough, the rides are free. Rides can be booked through the company's respective apps. Details on both programs can be found in the links above.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineUberLyft
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us