TxDOT Projects Ongoing Amid Pandemic

Transportation projects across North Texas are moving ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas Department of Transportation officials say they will continue working to meet the needs of our region.

One thing TxDOT crews can be thankful for as they continue working to improve our highways, is little to no traffic. That makes a big difference. Construction crews are able to get more done.

TxDOT spokeswoman Danielle Boyd says all major projects are on schedule, but Boyd says it's still too early at this point to tell if any will be done ahead of schedule.

The major well-known projects ongoing right now in North Texas:

The DFW Connector constructing over $1-billion of roadway improvements since 2010. Over the weekend crews made various improvements to North and Southbound 121 at Sandy Lake Rd. in Coppell.

The Southern Gateway, a $666-million project aimed to rebuild and widen I-35E south of downtown Dallas as well as widen U.S. 67 between I-35E, I-20 and the I-35E and U.S. 67 split.

The Texas 360 corridor is well underway as well as improvements on the U.S. 175 S.M. Wright Freeway in Dallas.

TxDOT says current working projects will remain their only focus, for now.

"COVID-19 has not amped us to start anything new. Everything that we had in the planning phase and that was in progress or in construction, we did not stop construction, we did not start any new projects, or speed anything up. Construction is still on pace, of course, we have delays due to just everyday things that can happen with a project, but nothing impacting from COVID-19," said TxDOT Spokesperson, Danielle Boyd.

Improved roads and fewer closures are the goals once things ramp back up.

TxDOT says they are hiring. Just go to their website to apply.