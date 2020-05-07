McKinney

Two Seniors Infected With COVID-19 Die in Collin County, Including 1 at McKinney Assisted-Living Facility

The deaths are the 23rd and 24th COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county

By Frank Heinz

Collin County Health Care Services reports Thursday the deaths of two seniors infected with COVID-19, including another resident of an assisted living facility.

CCHSC said a 75-year-old Plano man died at a local hospital Wednesday and that an 86-year-old McKinney woman died Thursday morning at Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care.

Both had underlying health conditions in addition to COVID-19. Out of respect for their families, no further personal information is being released about either patient.

The McKinney woman is the twelfth resident at the Oxford Grand to die after contracting the virus. NBC 5 reported earlier in the week that 14 residents at the assisted living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The deaths are the 23rd and 24th COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by the county. Of the 24 COVID-19 deaths reported to the county, all but three have been over age 65 and at least 14 of them have been among residents of assisted living centers.

Paramedics with the McKinney Fire Department have been preparing for potential coronavirus outbreaks for weeks. Now, the training is being put to use.

On Monday, members of the McKinney Fire Department tested more than 200 people at three senior facilities in the city, the Oxford Grand, Grand Brook Memory Care of McKinney and McKinney Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Since that testing, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in McKinney has increased from 180 to 186.

Grand Brook Memory Care

  • Two fatalities
  • 21 residents and eight staff confirmed positive for COVID-19
  • 40 others tested Monday, results unknown

McKinney Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

  • The number of positive cases are unclear
  • 95 staffers tested Monday, results unknown

Oxford Grand

  • 14 residents confirmed infected; 12 have died
  • More than 100 residents and staff tested Monday, results unknown

As of Thursday, CCHCS reported 839 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 557 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 25 hospitalized.

