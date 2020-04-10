Two More Fort Worth Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

Two more Fort Worth police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of officers infected to six.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the officers have been off the job since April 1, are doing well and are recovering at home.

"Our department is taking every precaution to stop the spread," the department said in a news release. "We have created a dedicated team to investigate and backtrack the movements and encounters of each infected officer. The team is notifying anyone that may be at risk and may need to self-isolate."

The department added they are disinfecting vehicles and office spaces where the officers worked.

"We ask the community to pray for a speedy recovery for our officers and please help us stop the spread," the department said. "Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, and Stay Home!"

To date, six officers have tested positive for the infection including three at the end of March and one earlier this week.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.