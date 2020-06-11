Two Fort Worth Art Museums to Reopen Next Week

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art and Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth will both reopen and allow visitors next week June 19 and 20, respectively.

Both museums will open at 50% capacity and observe social distancing guidelines, following the state's Phase 2 guidelines.

The two museums will also require all visitors to wear masks.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History are scheduled to open July 1.

In addition to required masks and social distancing guidelines, both museums have suspended certain activities, including interactive exhibits. The Amon Carter removed all touch-able interactives and its Family Pop-Up Space, all to encourage a low-touch environment.

"Our staff has worked tirelessly during this time to find safe and accessible solutions for reopening, following local, regional, and federal recommendations," said Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director of the Carter, in a press release. "With our new protocols in place, the Carter looks forward to opening its doors again and to providing a place of learning, beauty, history, and culture for our community."