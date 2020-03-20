Two DPS Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two Texas Department of Public Safety workers -- one of whom worked at the Carrollton Driver's License Center -- have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department said one employee who tested positive worked at the Carrollton Mega Center driver’s license office on 4600 Texas 121 and was last there on Friday.

The second employee worked in recruiting at the department's office in Belton, near Temple.

"Public safety is our number one concern, and the department will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases," a DPS news release stated.

Officials did not release the names of the employees who have been infected and the severity of their symptoms was not given.

NBC 5's requests for further information, and whether the employees worked with the public, were not immediately returned late Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott this week ordered driver’s license offices across the state to be closed to combat the spread of the virus. Expiration dates for driver's licenses were also delayed.