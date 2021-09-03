Two DeSoto Schools Temporarily Closed Because of COVID-19 Cases

Schools and universities across North Texas are shifting to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases surge due to the delta variant, including two in DeSoto ISD.

Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy and Woodridge Elementary in DeSoto ISD transitioned students to remote learning on Wednesday, Superintendent D’Andre Weaver wrote in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Michelle Neely, principal of the magnet academy, said in a prepared statement that roughly a third of its teachers have been affected by COVID-19, and Principal Jerri A. Johnson said about it was about a quarter at Woodridge.

“Due to the number of teachers currently in quarantine as a result of a confirmed diagnosis or due to close contact, all campus students and staff will transition to a remote learning model,” reads a statement on both schools’ websites.

Click here to read more on the closing of the schools from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.