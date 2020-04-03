Tutors Volunteer to Help Students With Homework

Turning a house, into a schoolhouse is no picnic.

"It’s been a struggle, I’m not a teacher," Denton mother Damaris Chukwura said.

She’s actually a nurse practitioner, and despite all her medical training, fourth grade math has her stumped.

"It’s not the same way I learned it when I was in school, so that’s really presented a problem for our household and trying to teach it that way," Chukwura said.

Roland Omene owns Fort Worth-based FrogTutoring. With everyone keeping their distance, he said his business is hanging on by a thread, but still he wanted to help parents.

"We sent a message out to our tutors asking who is willing to volunteer your time," Omene said.

Hundreds of tutors agreed to work for free, helping students across America figure out that homework, while giving their parents a break.

New York City teacher Jay Hu is one of the volunteer educators.

"I basically have a 3 1/2 hour workday and teaching online for one hour," Hu said. "I have a lot of free time now, I might as well put it to good use."

Students in grades one through 12 can take actual classes online, as well as get help with that dreaded fourth grade math. It's thanks to a businessman who wants to help families even when his business isn’t the best.

If you're interested in the homework help, you must register ahead of time. You can do it online, at frogtutoring.com.