Three New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Denton County

Health officials in Denton County confirm three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including a patient who is in critical condition.

Denton County health said two of the patients, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s, both of Frisco, contracted the virus while traveling and are self-isolating at home. The third case, a man in his 40s from Lewisville who contracted the virus locally, is hospitalized in isolation and is in critical condition.

Denton County Public Health said they are identifying and contacting people who may have been exposed to the virus

In Tarrant County, an man who was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington died Sunday after contracting the virus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak in Arlington at about noon Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, two new cases were confirmed in Tarrant County, one new case was reported in Johnson County, another in Collin County and 11 new cases were reported in Dallas County.

As of this writing there are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott