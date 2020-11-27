‘This Disease, It Can Definitely Make You Give Up,' Warns Royse City Veteran

After nearly a week in the hospital fighting COVID-19, Wesley Massey took to Facebook to share his experience with friends.

“I'm doing this video out of what I feel to be necessity to try and warn people,” said Massey. “I feel sorry for letting my ego, I guess, and stupidity get in the way and not listen to the experts that says wear masks, social distance, stay home, don't socialize."

On November 18, the Royse City veteran tested positive for COVID-19 and checked into Texas Health Rockwall with pneumonia symptoms after five days of trying to self-medicate.

“I’m having a great difficulty breathing, but I'm on a high volume of oxygen, a lot of antibiotics, a lot of breathing treatments. I can't do much at all on my own. I get very scared, very anxious, very lost. This disease, it can definitely make you give up,” Massey told his followers.

From his hospital bed Friday, Massey described what it's like in a hospital now at 120% capacity.

“At night when I’m having trouble sleeping, my insomnia's kicking in, I hear on my right, on my left these people screaming for help, crying out,” said Massey.

He called those caring for them angels.

“I see them. They're struggling every day. They're exhausted, but they're there, taking care of us, trying to make sure that each and every one of us pulls through this,” said Massey.

Massey's received convalescent plasma, Remdesivir and antibiotics.

Still, he's been told it could be six weeks before his lungs are ready to work on their own.

While he waits, he's praying for his wife, son and the friends he believes he's infected.

“By the grace of God, I'm still here,” said Massey.

He’s committed to using the time he’s been gifted to encourage others to stay safe.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.