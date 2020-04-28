Third Trinity Metro Bus Driver Tests Positive for COVID-19

A third Trinity Metro bus driver has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Trinity Metro representatives, the bus operator drove Route 14 Sylvania/NE 28th between April 5 and April 20.

The employee reported to work on Route 14 on April 5-6, April 10-12 and April 16-20, and has been self-quarantined since April 21.

Any passengers who rode Route 14 on those dates are asked to monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact a healthcare provider if any symptoms develop, and self-quarantine to avoid possibly exposing others.

A second bus driver that tested positive has been self-quarantined since April 20.

The first bus operator, who tested positive in late March, has fully recovered and has returned to work.