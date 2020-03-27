The Potter’s House Making 1,000 Hot Meals for Health Care Workers, First Responders

We're continuing to see acts of kindness pouring out of the woodworks to help us all get through this crisis.

Doctors, nurses and emergency first responders are sacrificing their time and energy on the front lines to fight the coronavirus. Often times, they are the first ones to be overlooked when they themselves need help.

On Friday, a huge effort is underway at The Potter's House to bring them a little relief.

The Potter's House in Dallas has enlisted the help of two chefs to cook 1,000 fresh and hot meals to be delivered directly to first responders and health care workers across the Metroplex.

Typically used to cater charitable banquets, high school graduations and other community functions, the Dallas-based mega-church is converting the use of its commercial kitchen to work with chefs to cook and deliver meals. All kitchen and delivery personnel to complete health screening in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines prior to preparations.

“Outside of religion, outside of everything, we are the human race,” said Frank Dyer, COO of The Potter's House. “And I think it’s really important, this is the time we’re literally science and faith come together."

The Potter’s House meal distributors will target key shift changes within hospitals and first-responders’ schedules in order to reach the most amount of workers in one day.

Hospitals receiving meals include Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Dallas, John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas.

Police departments receiving meals include Lancaster, Duncanville, Pantego, Mansfield, Red Oak, Glenn Heights, Dallas Patrol (Southwest, Northwest, Northcentral, Southcentral, Northeast and Southeast), Dallas Southcentral Patrol, Dallas Northeast Patrol and Dallas Southeast Patrol and 911 communications dispatch center.

"I know you're working long hours, I know you're sacrificing time with your families to take care of us all. This is just a small token of our appreciation for what you do,” Dyer said in a message to those workers.

This is also just one example of how churches are trying to connect with the community in a time of crisis and social distancing.

Like many churches across the country, The Potter’s House is turning to social media to continue bible study and church services virtually.

“Something that’s near and dear to me is, ‘Faith does not make things easy. It makes things possible.’ That’s from the book of Luke and for me, that’s what I leverage in these times,” said Dyer.

The church said Bishop TD Jakes is sharing positivity in crisis, posting videos every day -- sometimes speaking from the same sanctuary normally filled with thousands and now, those thousands are watching online.

“Bishop Jakes has been really truly speaking to our times right now, and were able to conduct church virtually,” said Dyer. “We’ve got both Facebook, Instagram and Youtube accounts and we’re able to stream our services both Wednesday night as well as our Sunday services around the world.”

The Potter's House in Fort Worth is also helping hungry families. They're teaming up with the Tarrant Area Food Bank for a mobile food pantry on April 4.