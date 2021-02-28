Dallas

The Potter's House Church Parking Lot to Serve as New City of Dallas COVID-19 Vaccine Site

A spokesperson for The Potter's House church confirmed Sunday it will be "helping" the city of Dallas and allow a parking lot to serve as a vaccination site

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC 5 News

A parking lot at The Potter's House Church in Dallas will be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site starting this week, the church confirmed Sunday.

"Helping the city with this as we’ve done with other initiatives in the past is part of how we continue to meet the needs of the communities we’re in," a church spokesperson said via email.

The megachurch, located at 6777 W. Kiest Blvd at the southwest part of the city, will be the replacement for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, as first reported by NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

NBC 5 reached out to the city for more details, but no one was available on Sunday.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the city's emergency management director, Rocky Vaz, said the new location would help ease congestion downtown and allow firefighters, who are currently administering shots, to return to their normal duties.

Vaz added that the city is in the process of hiring an outside vendor to take over the vaccination process.

For now, people who received notifications from the city of Dallas to arrive at the convention center for their second dose, will continue to do so through Tuesday.

