The cost of doing business during COVID-19 can be expensive.

The pandemic has created a slew of additional costs for businesses, especially for restaurants. But who should foot the bill?

You may have started seeing some restaurants adding "COVID fees" or service charges to the bill. Other businesses -- dentists and salons -- are even increasing prices to cover lost revenue.

It's become such a big deal the Texas Restaurant Association had a recent conference call with state representatives to talk about it and just how much restaurants are suffering.

“We talked about the never-ending crisis. Shut down for six weeks, brought back with limited capacity and then protein prices and dairy prices are starting to skyrocket when they reopened. And the consumer just hasn’t returned,” said TRA president Emily Knight.

The costs are adding up for restaurants like Fish City Grill.

“It’s incredibly expensive,” said Gje Greene-Wallace, the marketing director for the Texas-based chain. “It’s an expense that I don’t think all restaurants have the ability to take time and really quantify.”

Since early March, she said they've spent $58,000 on PPE. A majority of that cost came from masks but they have also stocked up on sanitizer, wipes, gloves and deep cleaning their 19 restaurant locations.

She expects they will spend $100,000 by the end of the year.

“It’s so important for us to make our team members feel comfortable,” said Greene-Wallace. “People don’t realize all the things we're spending money on to help keep them safe and help keep our business is going."

But so far, they've been able to hold off on passing that cost onto the customer.

“We are lucky in that we have 19 restaurants and they were able to buy things in bulk. That really helps but not every restaurant has that ability,” said Greene-Wallace.

Others have no choice but to do what it takes to save their business, adding service charges to their bills.

“I think that’s just where restaurants are, is they are just at the end of the rope,” said Knight. “We’re seeing that acceleration that we were fearful of -- restaurant closures.”

Knight said skyrocketing protein prices that occurred right around the time of reopening have been adding to the financial turmoil for the food industry.

“Because of the meatpacking plants. They were sort of being brought down due to cases of COVID-19 across the U.S.,” she said.

Knight said the TRA has been flooded with calls asking for guidance on not only implementing these service charges but how to stay afloat for the unforeseeable future.

“What we don’t have right now is consistency,” she said. “Every day these restaurant owners get up, they don’t know how many customers are going to come in, they don’t know if there’s been comments that it’s not safe to dine out. There is no way to project right now."

She's urging businesses to limit costs by limiting menus, which is something many were already doing to avoid paying high prices to suppliers for items such as ribs.

She said businesses can also work with suppliers to manage inventory and if the decision is made to implement a surcharge, be upfront with customers.

“As an association, we know that restaurants have to do everything they can to keep customers,” she said. “What we don’t recommend is putting it as a line item on the check. The consumer needs to understand that they have a role in helping these restaurants survive. These restaurant operators are tired. They’ve been holding on for four and five months. And one of the last resorts would be to increase prices, it’s not what you want to do. But if you can’t even make the margin on that food, we just tell them to be honest be open and transparent.”

As the financial strain continues, Knight projects that consumers could see these trends stretch well into 2022 as recovery drags on.

"I think as we see this go on more and more, it's going to be that you're going to have to raise prices. Because the cost of doing business has accelerated so much,” she said.

As the country awaits the official implementation of another relief bill, the TRA said the next step right now is to work with the state on regulatory and tax relief for restaurants on the state level.

“The representatives and senators across the state are reaching out to us to see, ‘How can we help? What can we do right now to help influence the governor’s office as we go into the next session?’” said Knight. “Which believe it or not is just two months away.”