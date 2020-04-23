‘Thank You Thursdays’ to Applaud Frontline Workers

The City of Fort Worth will collaborate with the City of Dallas to start “Thank You Thursday.” The city said it will be a weekly display of appreciation for front-line workers on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are asking people in their cities to continue their ovations each Thursday evening, just like last week, as a way to show we are all behind those essential workers getting us through the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Worth’s downtown buildings will be lit in blue and leaders are also encouraging business owners, who have the ability, to light their buildings in blue as well in support.

“Last week’s outpouring of support for our front-line workers was incredibly successful and inspiring,” Price said.

This isn’t just for people living in Fort Worth and Dallas, but people across North Texas are asked to participate. Neighbors are encouraged still to practice social distancing and wear a mask when they go out.