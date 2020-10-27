Texas Works to Relieve Overwhelmed Hospitals in Hard-Hit Regions

Texas is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and some regional areas are experiencing marked increases in hospitalizations.

El Paso hospitals are being overwhelmed; prompting the opening of a makeshift hospital unit at the city’s convention center.

State leaders and health leaders are working to develop plans to relieve some of the pressure on hard-hit hospital systems.

“The situation is very fluid. The latest information we have is the state has 10 fixed wing planes ready to take patients to other receiving hospitals in the state,” DFW Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love said.

According to Love, as of Monday morning, no patients had come to North Texas.

“It is also our understanding that the criteria for patient transfers is to move patients who are presently in the emergency department rather than patients already in the hospital,” Love said. “Obviously coordination is key.”

Leaders are keeping close watch on the El Paso hospitalizations with concerns for other regions.

“We also understand from other hospitals near El Paso that the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearby rural counties and there are fears that Lubbock and Amarillo could be facing a similar situation in 7-10 days,” Love said. “The state is maximizing the resources and utilizing the Regional Area trauma units, referred to as ‘RACS,’ to help coordinate this process.”

