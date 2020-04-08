Texas Workforce Commission Warns About Insurance Scams, Fraud Calls

The Texas Workforce Commission is warning individuals applying for Unemployment Insurance benefits about insurance scams and fraudulent phone calls.

According to the TWC, individuals misrepresenting TWC may capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and attempt to gain sensitive, personal information about those applying for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

The TWC reminds claimants and unemployed workers to use caution when providing people with personally identifiable information.

Indications that an individual may be attempting to scam you by pretending to be a TWC Specialist are as follows:

The individual asks for a credit card number.

The individual says there is a fee for processing the claim.

The individual asks for more than the last four digits of your bank account and routing number.

Individuals contacted by legitimate TWC specialists will need to confirm their identity by providing their Social Security Number and date of birth. A TWC specialist will never ask for a credit card number or state that there is any kind of fee associated with your claim as there is no fee for filing for unemployment insurance benefits.

Also, a TWC specialist cannot change banking information, so the providing a full credit card number is unnecessary.

Individuals who have sent the TWC an email, left a message, or reached out using social media should expect a phone call from a TWC specialist.

The TWC said that specialists may call about other issues concerning claims, but individuals should be vigilant when providing personal information, and that when in doubt, individuals should hang up.

According to the TWC, if you encounter anyone who’s identity you are unsure of, do not give out your phone number, address, social security number, or personal identification number (PIN).

The TWC said that impersonating a public servant and identity theft are crimes punishable by law. Those who believe they have been the victim of identity theft should visit https://www.identitytheft.gov/.