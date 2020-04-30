coronavirus

Texas’ Virus Deaths Hit Single-Day High on Eve of Reopening

The Texas coronavirus death toll hit a single-day high of 50 Thursday

NBC 5 News

The Texas coronavirus death toll hit a single-day high of 50 Thursday.

The new figures come just as the state prepares for a slow reboot of one of the world's largest economies by re-opening retail, restaurants, malls and movies to limited amounts of customers.

Gov. Greg Abbott's "stay-at-home" order expires Friday.

The death toll of 119 over the past three days mark the deadliest stretch since the state's first fatality in the pandemic was recorded March 17.

Thursday's 1,033 new cases is the first time the state has been over 1,000 since April 8.

To see more data from the state, explore the dashboard below. The fatality statistics can be found on the "Trends" tab. To see it full screen, click here.

Coronavirus Cases in Texas

Locations on the map are approximate county locations and are not intended to identify where any infected people live.

Case data pulled from a variety of sources including county health departments, Texas Department of State Health Services, KXAN-TV in Austin and KPRC-TV in Houston.

