Texas to Update COVID-19 Vaccine Allotment Thursday as Statewide Hospitalizations Decline

State health officials on Thursday are set to give an update on COVID-19 vaccination allotment and distribution. Meanwhile, the state also reports the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has dipped below 11,000 for the first time since late December.

Imelda Garcia with the Texas Department of State Health Services is scheduled to deliver a media briefing at 11 a.m. on the state of vaccine allotment and rollout, according to a news release. It will be streamed live in the video player above.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 10,827 hospitalizations. The state had a record high of 14,218 hospitalized on Jan. 11.

More than 37,650 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the third-highest death count in the U.S., according to data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has remained mostly constant around 20,152 per day, according to Johns Hopkins.

Texas officials report that more than 561,400 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and over 2 million people have gotten at least one dose.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.