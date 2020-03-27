Texas Supercomputers Helping Researchers in Fight Against Coronavirus

The White House is enlisting the power of a Texas supercomputer to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

It's called the Frontera supercomputer and it's located inside the Texas Advanced Computing Center at The University of Texas at Austin.

Researchers are harnessing Frontera's computer power to processes information gathered by scientists across the world, a news release said. The supercomputer was most recently used to create a 200-million-atom computer model of the coronavirus that researchers expect will help give insight into how the virus infects people.

It's all part of a consortium "bringing together the Federal government, industry and academic leaders to provide access to the world’s most powerful high-performance computing resources in support of COVID-19 research," its website says.

Another supercomputer, Wrangler, helped epidemiologists model the spread of the coronavirus. That data helped UT professors estimate the number of cases occurring in Wuhan, China, by the time of the Jan. 22 quarantine.

The university says the TACC has been used in other worldwide and national emergencies, such as the H1N1 flu outbreak and during hurricane responses.