STAAR test

Texas State Rep. Morgan Meyer Asks TEA to Waive STAAR Testing

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in late June that STAAR will return for the 2020-2021 year

STAAR Test
NBC 5 News

Rep. Morgan Meyer asked the Texas Education Agency to waive the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness for the 2020-2021 school year in a letter Wednesday.

Meyer, who represents areas of downtown and northern Dallas in the Texas House of Representatives, said the pause in testing would help schools to focus on dealing with resuming school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The STAAR test had previously been suspended by Gov. Greg Abbott in March, and TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in late June that the test would resume in the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 9 mins ago

Dallas Holds Final ‘Black Lives Matter' Community Conversation

From a historic bond proposal to TEA guidelines, there’s a lot for Dallas ISD board members to navigate this summer, NBC 5’s Alanna Quillen reports.

"Continuing the pause will allow our public schools, administrators and teachers to continue focusing on the health, safety, wellness and learning of our students," Meyer wrote in his letter.

Meyer is a member of the Texas House Public Education Committee. The District 108 representative joined Plano Rep. Matt Shaheen, who also called for STAAR testing to be suspended for the 2020-2021 school year.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

STAAR testDallascoronavirusTexas Education AgencyTexas House of Representatives
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us