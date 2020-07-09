Texas State Rep. Morgan Meyer Asks TEA to Waive STAAR Testing

Rep. Morgan Meyer asked the Texas Education Agency to waive the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness for the 2020-2021 school year in a letter Wednesday.

Meyer, who represents areas of downtown and northern Dallas in the Texas House of Representatives, said the pause in testing would help schools to focus on dealing with resuming school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The STAAR test had previously been suspended by Gov. Greg Abbott in March, and TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in late June that the test would resume in the 2020-2021 school year.

"Continuing the pause will allow our public schools, administrators and teachers to continue focusing on the health, safety, wellness and learning of our students," Meyer wrote in his letter.

Meyer is a member of the Texas House Public Education Committee. The District 108 representative joined Plano Rep. Matt Shaheen, who also called for STAAR testing to be suspended for the 2020-2021 school year.