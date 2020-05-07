Texas Salons, Barber Shops, Set to Open Again Friday

With barbershops and hair salons set to reopen Friday, one Fort Wort barber is ready to make money again but also is worried about the risk.

Roger Foggle’s income dropped to zero when the shop on Wichita Street where he works, Millennium Cuts, closed its doors in mid-March.

"It's been extremely hard,” Foggle said “I've never been in anything like this ever, ever, in my life and I'm 48 years old."

He said he’s had to put off paying debts.

"My bills come every 30 days so I'm 60 days behind on everything,” he said.

Now, on the eve of reopening, he's cleaning his work station.

But he admits he's more worried than excited.

"I'm very nervous,” he said. “I'm nervous for myself. I'm nervous for my clients."

Foggle has lived in Fort Worth all his life.

He knows personally just how dangerous the virus is.

"It's very serious,” he said. “I know some people who had it. I know two people who passed away from COVID."

The state of Texas has issued a checklist for hair shops that are re-opening, requiring them to have six feet between chairs and recommending things like checking customers’ temperatures and taking reservations to avoid overcrowding.

Foggle said he and his shop will take every precaution.

"Mask, gloves, all of that. Hand sanitizer,” he said.

He's ready to go back to work and needs the money.

But like so many others, he's still wary in this new age full of uncertainty.

"My first head is at 7 o'clock a.m.," he said. “I'm as ready as I'm going to be."