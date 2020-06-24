Texas Restaurants Launch COVID-19 Training Certification Program, Deploy ‘Secret Diners'

In an effort to inspire consumer confidence and continue stringent health and safety standards, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) will launch a COVID-19 training certification and verification program.

The program will include unannounced and discrete visits from secret diners.

“As restaurants across the state slowly re-open their dining rooms, 77% of consumers say they plan to reduce visits to restaurants in the future,” TRA representatives said in a release. “Without those sales, more small businesses and family legacies will be forced to close their doors forever.”

The Texas Restaurant Promise Certification Program will train at least 5 employees in a restaurant who in turn train the rest of the staff.

“The training program consists of five courses focused on key roles within a restaurant: managers, takeout/delivery line staff, servers, kitchen staff, and cleaning crew,” representatives explained.

A third party company, A Closer Look, will deploy secret shopper/diners into the participating restaurants.

“During training, four secret shop visits. After they are trained, they will do another eight secret shop visits and provide that feedback to the owner/operator,” TRA representative Joe Monastero said.

Customers can search for Texas Restaurant Promise Certified and Verified decals in restaurants that completed the training.

“You need the public to know that it is safe to come into the doors. You are doing that work. You are talking the talk and walking the walk,” Monastero said.

The first class will start on June 25. More information can be found at TXRestaurant.org/TXRestaurantPromiseCertification