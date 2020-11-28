coronavirus

Texas Reports 3,954 New Coronavirus Cases, 102 Deaths

coronavirus image
NBC 5

Texas health officials reported more than 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continued to put pressure on hospital systems around the state.

State health authorities reported more than 8,500 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, roughly in line with the Friday count. Texas added 3,954 confirmed cases of the virus and 102 fatalities Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas has had more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,309 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven't been tested and some who get the disease don't show symptoms.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas County 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Testing Sites Reopen After Holiday, Possible Uptick in Demand Monday, Officials Say

coronavirus 2 hours ago

North Texas COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate Eclipses Abbott's Threshold for 2nd Straight Day

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Over the last seven days, more than one in 10 coronavirus tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In the El Paso and San Antonio areas local leaders have issued partial curfews through Monday morning in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us