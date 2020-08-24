coronavirus

Texas Reports 2,754 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 New Deaths

NBC 5 News

Texas reported 2,754 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and another 25 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health officials issued the counts after saying earlier that testing data would not be updated Monday because of "a network outage affecting multiple state agencies."

A Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman said only testing numbers were affected, not case or fatality counts, but he could not give more information on the network outage.

Numbers are typically lower on Mondays, due to a lag in reporting over the weekends. Texas has reported a total of 580,384 virus cases and 11,395 deaths, although the true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

State health officials estimated there are 111,807 active cases of the virus and that 457,182 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

