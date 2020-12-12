coronavirus

Texas Reports 13,254 New Virus Cases, 235 Additional Deaths

The true number of infections in Texas is likely higher because many haven't been tested

There were 13,254 newly reported coronavirus cases and 235 additional deaths in Texas on Saturday, according to the state health department.

There have been 1,321,578 total cases reported and 23,800 people having died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The health department reported the number of hospitalizations increased slightly from Friday, rising from 9,109 to 9,192.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state rose from 10,621 per day on Nov. 27 to 11,295 on Friday and the rolling average of deaths increased from 130 to 185 per day during the same time period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

During the past two weeks the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state rose from 10,621 per day on Nov. 27 to 11,295 on Friday and the rolling average of deaths increased from 130 to 185 per day during the same time period.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

