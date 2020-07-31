Texas Radio's ‘Midnight Cowboy,' Country Songwriter Bill Mack Dies of COVID-19, Family Says

Longtime North Texas radio DJ and award-winning country music songwriter Bill Mack has died of COVID-19, according to his son.

Mack, who was a staple on country radio beginning in the 1960s, died early Friday. He was 91.

"I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my Dad passed away early this morning due to COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband to my mom. I’m blessed to have had not only a great dad but my best friend as well," said Mack's son, Billy Mack Jr. on Twitter.

Mack, who was born in the Panhandle town of Shamrock, was known as the "Dean of Country Music Disc Jockeys" and "Radio's Midnight Cowboy" due to his dual status as a country music DJ and songwriter.

He first hit the airwaves in Fort Worth in 1969 as a disc jockey on WBAP 820-AM where he hosted the Country Roads Show and played music for overnight truckers.

The show, which was broadcast out of the historic WBAP studios where NBC 5 also first went on the air, was later renamed the Midnight Cowboy Trucking Show, which is associated with his moniker. The show, with its clear channel signal, reached listeners in Texas and across much of the United States.

That show is still on the air, though is now known as Red Eye Radio. Current host Eric Harley said on Twitter that he was, "Deeply saddened by the passing of long-time friend and former radio partner Bill Mack. A legend. In 1969, he founded the all-night show on WBAP that eventually became Red Eye Radio. My love and prayers are with Cindy, Billy and family. Rest in peace, brother."

After leaving the terrestrial-based airwaves, Mack then hosted a show on XM satellite radio for another decade before leaving in 2011.

Mack's country music songs were recorded by more than five dozen artists culminating in 1996 with a Grammy award for Best Country Song and Song of the Year awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Radio Music Awards for the song Blue.

That same song also won 13-year-old LeAnn Rimes her first Grammy for her recording of the song.

Another of Mack's hits, Drinking Champagne, was a hit for singer Cal Smith in the 1960s and George Strait in 1990. Other popular renditions of the song by Dean Martin and Willie Nelson were played live and can be viewed on YouTube.

Mack was named to the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and is an inductee in the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association. As for his radio career, Mack was enshrined in the Country Music DJ and Radio Hall of Fame in 1982.