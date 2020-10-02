Texas Political Leaders React to President Trump, First Lady Testing Positive for the Coronavirus

Lawmakers and political figures across Texas are turning to social media Friday morning to share their thoughts on the news President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received positive tests for the coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted Thursday night.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he is "lifting up prayers" for the President and first lady.

Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.



May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2020

GOP state Rep. Tan Parker joined Abbott's call for prayers.

Sending prayers for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, and also White House adviser Hope Hicks, as they recover from COVID-19. https://t.co/AqBwblpCXl — Tan Parker (@tparker63) October 2, 2020

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D) raised the alarm, saying the issue is a matter of national security.

If @realdonaldtrump tests positive for COVID-19, the White House needs to be honest with the American people.



It’s not just a matter of the President’s personal health; it’s a matter of national security. This virus has claimed over 200k American lives in 6 months. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 2, 2020

Tweets from across the state:

God bless @realDonaldTrump and Mrs. Trump. Praying for a speedy recovery. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) October 2, 2020

Praying for a swift and full recovery for our President @realDonaldTrump and our First Lady @FLOTUS. We are with you! — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) October 2, 2020

