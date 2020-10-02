Texas Political Leaders React to President Trump, First Lady Testing Positive for the Coronavirus

Lawmakers and political figures across Texas are turning to social media Friday morning to share their thoughts on the news President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received positive tests for the coronavirus.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted Thursday night.
In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he is "lifting up prayers" for the President and first lady.
GOP state Rep. Tan Parker joined Abbott's call for prayers.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D) raised the alarm, saying the issue is a matter of national security.
Tweets from across the state:
