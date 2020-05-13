coronavirus outbreak

Texas National Guard Helping Disinfect Facilities Affected by Coronavirus

TX Natl Guard Disenfecting
Department of Defense

National Guard forces in Texas are now helping to disinfect long-term care facilities which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Several units in Austin cleaned the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday.

Soldiers dressed in protective gear while they sprayed and wiped down every room.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Aubrey 15 mins ago

Aubrey Businesses Receive Local Help

coronavirus 17 mins ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

The latest clean-up is just one way Texas military departments have helped residents.

Soldiers previously distributed medical supplies and food across the state.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus outbreaktexasAustincoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us