Texas National Guard Helping Disinfect Facilities Affected by Coronavirus

National Guard forces in Texas are now helping to disinfect long-term care facilities which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
Several units in Austin cleaned the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday.
Soldiers dressed in protective gear while they sprayed and wiped down every room.
Coronavirus Pandemic
The latest clean-up is just one way Texas military departments have helped residents.
Soldiers previously distributed medical supplies and food across the state.