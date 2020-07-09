Texas Medical Board Promotes Disaster Licensing to Add Physicians

The Texas Medical Board sent emails this week promoting the disaster licensing process, which is available to increase the number of practicing physicians in situations like the coronavirus pandemic.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has put a strain on doctors and emergency rooms. In one 24-hour period ending Monday night, more than 600 COVID-19 patients arrived at Dallas County emergency rooms. More than 800 Dallas County patients were hospitalized in acute care for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society, welcomed the opportunity for more doctors.

“We are in need of extra boots on the ground,” Casanova said. “Frankly there is fatigue setting in and unlike some areas of the country that are blessed with some reprieve, we don’t have that right now in North Texas.”

Casanova said every resident could help relieve the strain by wearing facial coverings in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Information about Texas Medical Board disaster licensing can be found here.

For people who do not have physician training, the Texas Department of State Health Services has a volunteer registry for those willing to help in supporting roles.