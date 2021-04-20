Texas Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Ad Campaign

The Texas Department of State and Health Services has launched the next phase of an advertising campaign designed to encourage residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The $1.5 million campaign combines general information on vaccine safety and their effectiveness with messages geared toward specific groups who may be less likely to get vaccinated.

The English and Spanish ads not only use testimonials from doctors, but also social media influencers.

“Our research shows that individual health care providers are the most trusted voices for people deciding whether to get vaccinated,” said DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt. “Over the coming weeks, we will continue to share messages encouraging various communities to get vaccinated. We are also relying on trusted voices within those communities to speak up and let their neighbors know that these COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to end the pandemic and restore normalcy.”

There is hope the new ad campaign will encourage more people to get vaccinated now that more vaccines are available. Around two million doses arrive in the state this week.

