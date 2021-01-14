COVID-19 vaccines

Texas is the First State To Administer 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines: CDC

California, Florida follow Texas in administration of COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

NBC 5 News

Texas is the first state in the union to administer more than one million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.

The office of Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday the milestone was reached exactly one month to the day after the first doses arrived at vaccine providers in the state.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the Lone Star State has administered more first doses than any other state, with California, Florida and New York close behind.

“Texas is leading the way for our nation once again,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a prepared statement. “This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers. We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”

COVID-19 Resources

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus testing Jun 23, 2020

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Voluntary vaccination continues throughout the state for front-line health care workers, residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and Texans over 65 or with a chronic medical condition to aid in reducing hospitalizations and protect the health of those in these vulnerable populations.

Earlier this week in Arlington, while visiting one of the state's 28 large-scale vaccination hubs, which plan to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day at each location.

"Across the state, there are 28 large-scale hub location vaccine centers like this. There are 206 smaller locations in smaller communities around the state," Abbott said on Monday. "Each of these facilities will provide thousands of vaccines every single day making the process far more quick and far more efficient."

While in Arlington, Abbott said the state had roughly 750,000 doses of vaccine that were either not yet administered or the report on the administration had not yet been received. According to newer CDC data on Thursday, the number of vaccines distributed in Texas was now at 2.1 million with just under half having been reported as administered, leaving about 1 million unused or not yet reported.

If providers are holding back doses for second doses, Abbott urged them to distribute them now and rest assured more doses were on the way. The state is expected to receive 310,000 first doses of the vaccine each week along with 320,000 to 500,000-second doses each week -- and the allotment is expected to increase going forward.

Those allotments do not include what is being administered by CVS and Walgreens at nursing homes and long-term care centers.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccinescoronavirusGreg AbbottTexas newsTexas DSHS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us