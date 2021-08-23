Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Will Require All U.S. Employees to Show Proof of Vaccination by Oct. 29

Employees who do not comply will be fired, according to an internal email sent Aug. 19

By Marin Wolf

TI headquarters
Juan Figueroa, The Dallas Morning News

Dallas-based Texas Instruments will require all U.S. employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29, the company said in an internal email.

According to the message sent to employees last week, those who don’t comply with the mandate and don’t have an approved medical or religious exemption will be fired. The mandate applies to all employees, even those working from home full-time.

“In light of the accelerating spread of new variants, we are requiring our U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said a company spokesperson. “We have no greater responsibility to our employees than to provide a safe work environment. Now more than ever, vaccination remains the No. 1 defense against the spread of COVID-19 and is the best way to protect our employees and our community.”

