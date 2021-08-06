Texas Health Limits Visitation Policy Due to Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Texas Health Resources revised its visitation policy at its facilities Friday, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Patients being treated for a condition other than COVID-19 will be limited to one visitor at a time and a total of two per day, including labor and delivery.

"We know that having your loved ones with you is important. However, we are limiting the number of people in our facilities to protect patients and health care personnel," Texas Health said on its website. "Effective August 6, 2021, our visitor guidelines have changed to allow one visitor for most hospital inpatients."

The change in visitation policy for Texas Health comes a week after Baylor Scott & White Health made a similar change at its facilities on July 28.

Parkland Memorial Hospital altered its visitation hours Aug. 3 due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Texas Health Resources joined other Texas hospital groups in making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees and, like the flu vaccine, a condition of employment on July 30.

A Texas Health emergency room in Rockwall was one of two emergency rooms to temporarily close to allow their staff to help assist with COVID-19 patients at the main hospitals on Friday.

For more on the Texas Health visitation policy, you can visit their website here.