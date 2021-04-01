Texas Health Centers to Receive $400M in Funding for COVID-19 Response

American Rescue Plan funding is giving 72 community health centers $400,947,875 to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday that the funding will be awarded starting in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.

Health centers will have the opportunity to use the funds to support and expand their process of COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations.

Additionally, they'll be able to deliver preventive and primary health care services for those that are high-risk for COVID-19 while also increasing operational capacity during the pandemic and for the future.

There will also be able to modify or improve physical infrastructure and add mobile units.

This will overall increase the morale around COVID-19 vaccinations and increase access to vaccines among hard-hit populations.

For more information about the funding being distributed to health centers and which exact health centers are to receive it, click here. For information about ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, click here.