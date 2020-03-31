coronavirus

Texas Health and Human Services Launches COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line

Line available 24/7, toll-free at 833-986-1919

Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.

Operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, the support line offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to COVID-19.

Counseling services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the hotline.

