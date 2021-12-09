Texas Has Millions for School COVID-19 Testing But the Money Has Largely Gone Untouched

Texas has hundreds of millions of dollars to help stop the coronavirus from spreading in schools. But education leaders aren’t spending much of it.

An $800 million federal grant -- largely intended to bolster COVID-19 testing in schools -- has gone mostly unused so far, even as students have spent months learning in-person this year.

Some district officials say that’s because they’re still working through logistical hurdles and paperwork issues. Others are finding that families are uninterested in getting their children tested on campus. And school nurses, who would in many cases take the lead on testing, are stretched thin even without this extra task.

