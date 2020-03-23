Some Texas Grocery Store Workers to Receive Pay Raises Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The nation's largest private sector union and Safeway announced a $2 an hour pay raise for workers in grocery, retail and other industries.

Safeway, which is owned by Albertsons Companies, will increase pay for workers at Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Randalls and United Supermarkets during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Safeway and the UFCW both recognize that grocery store workers are on the frontlines of this crisis" said UFCW International President Marc Perrone. "What Safeway did shows real leadership. We hope that this sends a message to every supermarket, grocery store, and food retail employer - union and non-union - across this country that it is time for every company to recognize the sacrifice America’s food workers are making."