Texas Girl Surprised With Virtual 5th B-Day Bash While Social Distancing

Birthday party specialists, Main Event, surprised Jacey with a virtual birthday party on Instagram Live

By Larry Collins

Brittney Bush-Rudd did her best to make sure the her daughter Jacey’s fifth birthday was one to remember for all the right reasons while still practicing social distancing.
Bush-Rudd posted on social media that they were doing their best to stay positive, hopeful and happy. The little girl is seen with a table full of gifts and a can of disinfectant in her hand.

Little Jacey’s birthday party was only attended by her mom, sister, stuffed animals and “imaginary friends” because of responsible social distancing.

Birthday party specialists, Main Event, later surprised Jacey with a virtual birthday party on Instagram Live.

The company sent her gifts and a birthday cake and encouraged the families watching the stream around the country to sing “Happy Birthday” to the very special little girl who never complained when her birthday didn’t go as planned.

