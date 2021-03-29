Coming Up: Texas DSHS to Provide Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Monday

The Texas Department of State Health Services will provide a media briefing on COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution.

Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for the Texas Department of State Health Services' Division for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services, and Nancy Ejuma, Ph.D., DSHS deputy associate commissioner in the Division for Regional and Local Health Operations are both expected to speak in the news conference.

Live video of the news conference is expected to begin at about 2 p.m.