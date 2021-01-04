Texas DSHS, CDC Distribute More Than 550K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in Week 4

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distributed more than 550,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to hospitals, pharmacies and doctor's offices around the state.

The shipments include both first and second doses of the vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna, according to DSHS.

The state said more than a third of the first doses distributed, all manufactured by Pfizer, will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, which will serve staff and residents at 770 long-term care facilities in Texas.

Of the remaining first doses, 167,300 Moderna and 37,050 Pfizer, will go to various other providers.

The CDC shipped 224,250 second doses of the vaccine to providers who received their first doses the week of Dec. 14.

Below is a full list of providers receiving the vaccine this week.