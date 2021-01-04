coronavirus vaccine

Texas DSHS, CDC Distribute More Than 550K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in Week 4

The state and the CDC will distribute 326,225 first doses and 224,250 second doses of the vaccine

By Chris Blake

Moderna Vaccine Vial
NBC 5

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distributed more than 550,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to hospitals, pharmacies and doctor's offices around the state.

The shipments include both first and second doses of the vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna, according to DSHS.

The state said more than a third of the first doses distributed, all manufactured by Pfizer, will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, which will serve staff and residents at 770 long-term care facilities in Texas.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Texas on Brink of Record 13K in Hospitals as Virus Surges

coronavirus 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Update From DFW Hospital Council

Of the remaining first doses, 167,300 Moderna and 37,050 Pfizer, will go to various other providers.

The CDC shipped 224,250 second doses of the vaccine to providers who received their first doses the week of Dec. 14.

Below is a full list of providers receiving the vaccine this week.

https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20441015-covidvaccineallocation-week4

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us