TDCJ Reports 42% Jump in COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates; 32K Tests Pending

The number of positive cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus is expected to continue to "expand dramatically" in Texas jail populations now that nearly 42,000 inmates and staffers have been tested for COVID-19, with thousands more yet to come, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The TDCJ confirmed Tuesday that over that last seven days a strike team using oral swabs has tested 34,033 offenders and 7,863 employees for the virus. Results from roughly 32,000 of those tests given to offenders are still pending, but the TDCJ did have results for 1,635 offenders and said 1,446 cases were negative while 189 were positive.

That comes out to a positivity rating of 12% for the tests done by the strike team, which is causing concern among officials since there are still 32,000 tests with results pending. Should that positivity rating stay consistent as the remaining tests are run, another 3,800 offenders could end up also being infected with COVID-19.

Positive cases, even without the strike force's added results, were already on the rise. Since May 12, the number of positive tests grew by 582 infections including the strike force's tests, from 1,095 infections to 1,677 infections. Those numbers represent a 42% jump in positive cases in just one week.

The TDCJ reported on their website that to date there have been 38,203 offenders and 11,836 employees tested for the virus with 2,214 offender cases being positive and 742 staffer cases being positive, leading to a positivity rating of about 6% for both inmates and staffers. The TDCJ said 457 of those offenders and 145 staffers have recovered from the virus.

There are also 32 inmates who are confirmed to have died after contracting the virus along with another 27 whose deaths are being investigated and are awaiting autopsy results. In addition, the TDCJ confirmed there have been seven line-of-duty deaths among staffers who died after being infected with COVID-19. However, since staffers are able to leave the jail there's no way to know for sure where they may have been exposed to the virus.

The strike team has completed testing inmates and staffers at the following 15 facilities with testing ongoing at 16 others.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported Tuesday that at the Tarrant County Jail there were 42 inmates with active cases of COVID-19 along with 26 jailers. At the Dallas County Jail, there are 1,275 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates with another 352 awaiting test results; 229 jailers in Dallas County have tested positive for the infection.

NBC 5's Don Peritz contributed to this report.